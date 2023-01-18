Majority party values guns more than lives

On Jan. 13, the House Judiciary Committee killed a bill that would protect women from violent partners. It killed a bill that would allow law enforcement and families to get a court order prohibiting a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm because that person poses an extreme risk of causing personal injury. When one considers the fact that the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the homicide rate by 500% and that two-thirds of mass shootings are linked to domestic violence, this question must be asked. “Does the majority party in Montana’s Legislature value guns more than the lives of women?” Given congressional inaction following all the school shootings across the country, we already know the majority party values guns more than children. Perhaps we need more female legislators, more legislators who are mothers, to protect us from gun loving male legislators.