 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Majority party values guns more than lives

  • 0

On Jan. 13, the House Judiciary Committee killed a bill that would protect women from violent partners. It killed a bill that would allow law enforcement and families to get a court order prohibiting a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm because that person poses an extreme risk of causing personal injury. When one considers the fact that the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the homicide rate by 500% and that two-thirds of mass shootings are linked to domestic violence, this question must be asked. “Does the majority party in Montana’s Legislature value guns more than the lives of women?” Given congressional inaction following all the school shootings across the country, we already know the majority party values guns more than children. Perhaps we need more female legislators, more legislators who are mothers, to protect us from gun loving male legislators.

Clare Kearns,

People are also reading…

Helena

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers

Knock your head against wood or even metal, believing that somewhere there are bugs. Good enough for both woodpeckers and the Republican Party.

Widespread apathy

Widespread apathy

Our national apathy toward firearm violence grows relentlessly. The routine of a weekly mass shooting somewhere in this country is now an expected event.

Headwaters Legacy Act needs to go

Headwaters Legacy Act needs to go

There seems to be a push for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. I am not certain why anyone would want to give Washington, D.C., any more control over anything in our state.

Workers not shown enough appreciation

Workers not shown enough appreciation

We do not appreciate people employed as psych techs in crisis facilities, certified nursing assistants employed in our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and detention officers employed in our jails and prisons.

Your voice counts

Your voice counts

Thanks to Bill Leaphart for his letter (IR Dec. 26) opposing ski giant POWDR’s proposal to triple the size of Holland Lake Lodge and bring commercial recreation and industrial tourism to the Swan Valley’s pristine lake.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News