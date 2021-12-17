Mainstream Democrats should not support Hamm

In July Kevin tweeted the following message on his Twitter account, “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated by now, you’re just an idiot who wants everyone to die. Shame on you. Absolutely, unequivocal shame on you. May your ancestors curse you as they’ve cursed us with you. And while Montana won’t go into lockdown because our leadership is cowards and traitors, we will face the same issues as other areas as fires and smoke (now) and snow (like six days or so from now, I'm guessing) ... Sorry, but we know who to blame and we blame you unvaccinated, unmasked, uncaring, thoughtless, cruel f**ks who think that anything that imposes on your immediate happiness is somehow the worst thing in the world. May you watch your loved ones die until you get it. That is what you asked for.”