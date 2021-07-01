Madison River Valley landowners fully support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act

Dear Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte,

As landowners along the Madison River, we add our support to the recently reintroduced Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to protect southwest Montana’s most deserving waters as Wild and Scenic.

We are all landowners within the Madison River Valley. Many of our community members have lived here for decades and were either born here or came to find their homes on the Madison. Some of us have homes a stone’s throw from the river’s edge, while others understand that the benefits of living near a healthy river extend far and wide throughout the valley. Regardless of our backgrounds, we all share an abundant love for the iconic Madison River and the irreplaceable landscape it defines. And we are not alone – the Madison Valley also supports a stunning array of wildlife from migrating elk and waterfowl to antelope, deer, and bears.