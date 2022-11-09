 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison River permitting

  • 0

As a boater and conservationist, I was not surprised to hear that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing that the Madison River be permitted, but I was surprised by the extent of it. Perhaps the group that developed the plan emphasized fishing to the exclusion of whitewater boating. Fully a quarter of the seats were delegated to commercial outfitters, nearly half to business interests; none to the whitewater community.

I’ve paddled nearly all the Madison — with the exception, happily granted, of the class 5 section right below Quake Lake. There are many drift boats in the popular fishing sections, especially below the West Fork. But I’ve also had days on the river with few or no other boats. From the S-turn to Three Dollar Bridge, I’ve never seen a boat from another party, and not many above the West Fork. The Quake Lake section and Bear Trap Canyon aren’t the waters that draw most anglers, and they aren’t friendly to drift boats.

People are also reading…

Instead of reducing access, let’s focus on actual conservation: support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which would include wild and scenic designation for the upper Madison, Bear Trap Canyon and other southwest Montana rivers.

Matt Barnes,

Dolores, Colorado

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don’t vote Republican

Don’t vote Republican

Don’t vote Republican. No spine Republican legislators may propose destroying Montana’s Constitution.

This is the problem

This is the problem

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Support of Putin inexcusable

Support of Putin inexcusable

I apologize for calling Putin a commie. Either way, support of Putin by Trump and other far-right figures is inexcusable.

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Presumption of innocence

Presumption of innocence

The presumption of innocence is not only a human right, recognized by the United Nations, but has also become a fundamental principle of our justice system, decided through the U.S. Supreme Court.

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News