Madison River permitting

As a boater and conservationist, I was not surprised to hear that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing that the Madison River be permitted, but I was surprised by the extent of it. Perhaps the group that developed the plan emphasized fishing to the exclusion of whitewater boating. Fully a quarter of the seats were delegated to commercial outfitters, nearly half to business interests; none to the whitewater community.

I’ve paddled nearly all the Madison — with the exception, happily granted, of the class 5 section right below Quake Lake. There are many drift boats in the popular fishing sections, especially below the West Fork. But I’ve also had days on the river with few or no other boats. From the S-turn to Three Dollar Bridge, I’ve never seen a boat from another party, and not many above the West Fork. The Quake Lake section and Bear Trap Canyon aren’t the waters that draw most anglers, and they aren’t friendly to drift boats.