Lucky to have a candidate like Mark Piskolich

Lewis and Clark County is very fortunate to have a candidate for justice of the peace like Mark Piskolich. Ask any of his peers and they will tell you his professional credentials in law enforcement are second to none. But Mark would bring more than just law enforcement experience to the job, he is an incredibly thoughtful and caring person. I’ve known Mark and his family for almost 20 years. Our kids went to school together and are still friends. More importantly, Mark and his family were there for my daughters and I as my wife battled terminal cancer. Mark and his wife Pam were essentially second parents for my youngest daughter and ready to lend a hand at any time. That kind of compassion and caring are damn hard to find today. Thus, when you combine Mark’s professional experience with his character and desire to help others, he is no doubt the best person for the job.