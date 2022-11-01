 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LR-131's unintended consequences

Why does Montana need a law as proposed by Legislative Referendum 131 to keep “born alive” infants alive? Who’s playing God here: politicians who have no clue (generally) about viability or trained medical professionals who experience these choices more than they want? Existing laws for murder and neglect can address the rare cases.

The LR-131 proposal has hallmarks of bad legislation: unintended consequences, duplication of existing law, and nonexistent payment mechanisms. Medical professionals opposing this proposal note that as LR-131 is applied to induced births, possibly due to tragic circumstances, parents may not get to hold an infant born before 29 weeks gestation if death appears imminent. Medical care spent to save an infant born prior to 29 weeks may cost more than $100,000 (2021 Canadian study) and is likely to be much more. This is forced medical debt on top of tragedy. Yes, a life is worth it. And good medical professionals already try to save a life if there is a medical chance of survival. Threatening to jail medical professionals in these difficult cases is more likely to drive obstetricians and gynecologists away from practice in Montana than promote their service here. An unintended consequence.

Pat Murdo,

Helena

