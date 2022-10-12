LR-131 could save a life

Recently, certain individuals have urged Montanans to vote against LR-131 in the November ballot. If passed, LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor. Some argue that this law is unnecessary. However, infants sometimes survive abortion, and when they do it is not uncommon for a nurse to avoid resuscitation or to leave them without medical care.

Unlike the United States, Canada tracks the occurrence of failed abortions which result in live birth. In Canada, 0.28% of abortions result in this outcome. According to the CDC, 1,568 abortions were performed in Montana in 2019. This data suggests that four-five infants survived abortion in Montana after just one year. After 50 years, this legislation could save 200-250 infants.

If you are curious about abortion survivors and the trauma many of them have experienced in hospitals where they should have received care, just ask the Abortion Survivors Network. They have connected with almost 600 survivors who each have a story.

The truth is, LR-131 probably won't ever impact your life. But, it could save an innocent baby with life sustaining medical care.