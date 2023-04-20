As a parent struggling to afford child care in Havre, I implore the Montana Senate to pass HB 648.

My husband and I both work full-time and make less than $20 an hour. My 2-year-old is in full-time daycare and my 4-year-old attends half-days. We are part of the Best Beginnings child care scholarship program, and our co-pay recently shot up to over $1,000 per month. As a low-income family that is already struggling to make ends meet, and with five older kids in public school, we are facing an impossible set of decisions.

My husband and I want to work and have to support our family, but our co-pay is so high that I am considering quitting my job. It’s either that or sacrifice money needed for power, rent, food, clothes, etc.

We just want to struggle a little less and have a co-pay that isn’t more than we pay for housing. I hope the Montana Senate will consider HB 648, which would lower co-pays for scholarship recipients.

It would not only help my family but I know it would help many other families like mine just trying to get by.

Kassie Jetmore,

Havre