Love mercy and do justice

All people are created by God in God’s image and are loved by God.

I stand for Mercy and Justice for all! I lived many years in the deep South with parents who taught their children to be kind and gentle and respectful of all people. I keep remembering one elementary school principal that I taught with. He was African American and so were most of the students in the school. Once he told his black and white teachers to “remember that each child is somebody’s baby.” That has remained in my mind and heart, and I always did my best to show my students that I cared about them, wanting them to feel loved and enjoy learning for a lifetime.

Some of my favorite friends are African Americans and of other ethnicities. They are people I worked with in Georgia as well as in Helena and have known in other places I have been.

Recently I read a book titled "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michelle Richardson. I was appalled, angered, and saddened by the discrimination and injustice done to the poor people and those with blue skin in Eastern Kentucky in the early to mid 1900s. People are shunned for many reasons. To see people such as George Floyd and others killed by police officers and by people who commit hate crimes is sickening, heartbreaking, and against people’s rights to live and prosper in a peaceful land.

There are innumerable discriminations and injustices in the world. We’re still seeing mistreatment of the Native Americans. People fight over religions in the world. Some evil rulers mistreat their people denying them their basic needs and sometimes their lives. People are different: gifts, talents, sexual preference, education, financial status, skills, abilities, ambitions, and in many other ways. All people are created in God’s image and loved by God. People should strive to love everyone and treat others with Mercy and Justice.

While I do not condone lawlessness, violence, or any behavior that hurts anyone, I ask that we remember that all people are created in God’s image and should be loved, respected, and treated with Mercy and Justice. When crimes are committed, the guilty can expect consequences! Justice is required. Cruelty and Discrimination should have no part in this! People should strive to love everyone and treat others with Mercy and Justice. Please, America, respond with Mercy and Justice in favor of our fellow Americans and people worldwide!

Martha Haddock

Helena

