I don’t belong to any organized religion, but I subscribe to religious teachings that exhort us to take care of the poor, the vulnerable and the ill among us.

This is what Rocky Mountain Development Council does every day: offering comfort, care and company to seniors; free daycare; food, housing and energy assistance; and numerous other small services that just make the lives of many kinder and gentler.

Rocky just held a sold-out event (Chopped) where a crowd of adherents to the philosophy of generosity and kindness had a rollicking good time and helped enhance Rocky’s work.

I hope if you missed it, you can go next time and feel the glow of giving support. It was a great antidote to the negative noise out there, and the perfect venue to appreciate the caring spirit of Helena.

Lisa Bay,

Helena