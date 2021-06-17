 Skip to main content
Loud motorcycles get noticed
Loud motorcycles get noticed

I apologize if our loud motorcycles disrupt you.

But then you did notice us. We don't have loud bikes to annoy you, quite the opposite. You noticed us with the loud pipes. I have had multiple times when someone looks right at me and then pulls out in front of me on the street, almost hitting me. They just don't see and recognize the motorcycle. But with our loud pipes, they hear us and then see us.

It is a safety issue, our safety.

Many accidents are because other drivers on the road just don't see the motorcycle.

I apologize for your inconvenience and disturbing your solitude. But for my safety I will keep my loud motorcycle.

Timothy Romo

Helena

