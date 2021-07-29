Looking through the lens of justice

We see things through the lens of our belief systems. If we look at actions through the lens of equality, equity and fairness then we see things in a certain way. We seek to find justice in actions, and equal, fair treatment for all people.
Other lenses give individuals other views. To the conservative, much of the spending on social justice issues is a waste of resources. And for the white supremacist our government’s actions in celebrating the final end of slavery is a distraction from the story of America, from the story of this white, male, Christian nation.
Celebrating freedom is one thing to those who have experienced slavery in the past, either in their lives or in their forbearers' lives. To the white supremacist celebrating freedom from slavery is just another attempt to use history to demean the white race and its “superiority.”
So it is that our lone Congressman Matt Rosendale takes to the opinion page to demean Juneteenth. He claims, it threatens to replace July Fourth, when we celebrate our independence with a remembrance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, containing the hope and promise that “all men” have inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Congressman Rosendale has consistently followed the white supremacist playbook: voting to reject the results of the 2020 election; not supporting an independent commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection; voting against awarding medals to the brave capital police injured during the riot of Jan. 6.
Through the lens of a white supremacist the celebration of emancipation becomes a threat to replace or transcend the Declaration of Independence.
Perhaps not! Perhaps these two federal holidays actually fit together quite well. One, the Declaration of Independence being a promise to future generations of the work yet to be done. And Juneteenth, a celebration of our nation’s long history of the march towards complete freedom and quality.
The struggle of those enslaved people living in America is not complete. Aspects of slavery continued long after Juneteenth, long after the Emancipation Proclamation. They still exist even today.
This history of slavery and the road to freedom was a part of the Civil War and its ending. It was the road which Dr. Martin Luther King walked together with freedom riders during our struggles to achieve civil rights for all people. It was the road which President Johnson walked when he was able to gain passage of the Voting Rights Act. And it continues today with the national protests and reawakening of social justice demands after the murder of George Floyd.
What we see depends upon the lens we are looking through. If it is the lens of white supremacy then all of these past events seeking social justice are seen a threats to an “established way” of life, one which by the way, never actually existed.
For most Americans however, looking through the lens of equality, equity and justice, Juneteenth is a logical celebration of the freedom of people too long enslaved, now rejoicing over being able to break free from their shackles.
Montana needs a congressional representative looking through the lens of justice.
Ron Waterman
Helena