Looking through the lens of justice

We see things through the lens of our belief systems. If we look at actions through the lens of equality, equity and fairness then we see things in a certain way. We seek to find justice in actions, and equal, fair treatment for all people.

Other lenses give individuals other views. To the conservative, much of the spending on social justice issues is a waste of resources. And for the white supremacist our government’s actions in celebrating the final end of slavery is a distraction from the story of America, from the story of this white, male, Christian nation.

Celebrating freedom is one thing to those who have experienced slavery in the past, either in their lives or in their forbearers' lives. To the white supremacist celebrating freedom from slavery is just another attempt to use history to demean the white race and its “superiority.”