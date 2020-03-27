Look for the silver lining

While the argument can be made that we have essentially compressed nearly all the major events of the 20th century into the past two weeks, from the 1918 flu epidemic, prohibition era of the 1920s-30s, 1929 stock market crash into the Great Depression of the 1930s, the upside is we now can get home delivery of BOTH pizza AND beer!
I knew there was a silver lining. Stay strong, Montana!
Jeff Havens
Helena
