Why are radical Republicans criticizing Biden for waiting to shoot down the balloon but yet nothing is said or criticized of Trump, for not doing anything of the sort on the two previous balloons that flew over during his term?

Yes, there were two, it was released for public knowledge.

For the record, I am not Republican or Democrat. I consider myself independent. But all this one-sided bashing is getting ridiculous. People, please think for yourself.

Look at the whole picture and not just one side or the other.

Debbie Wiley,

Helena