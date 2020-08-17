You have permission to edit this article.
Look at Democratic corruption
Look at Democratic corruption

Dissolve the NRA? According to the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wants to dissolve the entire NRA organization for the actions of one, Wayne LaPierre. If we are to use this action as a gauge, let's get down to business.

We should dissolve the FBI for the corruption, in an attempt to remove a duly elected president.

Why stop there. Let's dissolve the Democratic Party for their lies and deceit surrounding the so-called impeachment hearings, which was proved to be a witch hunt, according to the attorney general.

Another reason to dissolve the Democratic Party, good old Hillary Clinton. All she did is to destroy thousands of emails after a subpoena was issued for her to produce them to Congress.

Let's not forget that Obama and Biden knew of the false allegations against Gen. Flynn, but they did so, "By the book," according to Connie Rice.

Quid Pro Quo time. When Biden gave the ultimatum, no money unless you fire the prosecutor to Ukraine, should be reason enough to dissolve the entire Dem party. By the way, where's Hunter?

Peter Fabiani

Helena

