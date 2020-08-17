Look at Democratic corruption

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dissolve the NRA? According to the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wants to dissolve the entire NRA organization for the actions of one, Wayne LaPierre. If we are to use this action as a gauge, let's get down to business.

We should dissolve the FBI for the corruption, in an attempt to remove a duly elected president.

Why stop there. Let's dissolve the Democratic Party for their lies and deceit surrounding the so-called impeachment hearings, which was proved to be a witch hunt, according to the attorney general.

Another reason to dissolve the Democratic Party, good old Hillary Clinton. All she did is to destroy thousands of emails after a subpoena was issued for her to produce them to Congress.

Let's not forget that Obama and Biden knew of the false allegations against Gen. Flynn, but they did so, "By the book," according to Connie Rice.

Quid Pro Quo time. When Biden gave the ultimatum, no money unless you fire the prosecutor to Ukraine, should be reason enough to dissolve the entire Dem party. By the way, where's Hunter?

Peter Fabiani

Helena

