 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois Fitzpatrick is right choice for school board

  • 0

I am writing this letter in support of Lois Fitzpatrick as a Helena School Board trustee. I cannot think of a better person to represent the educational needs of our community. Mrs. Fitzpatrick and her husband Bill raised two very accomplished daughters who attended and graduated from the Helena school system, and currently has three grandchildren in Helena-area schools, so she has a personal vested interest in our local schools. Further, she herself spent over three decades educating, mentoring and counseling the college-aged students at Carroll College where she was the director of Library Services and a full professor. She is the author of several successful national grants, and has a firm grasp of budgets and how they operate.

Additionally, Mrs. Fitzpatrick has testified before state legislatures and lobbied Congress. Thus, her multi-faceted background and interest in supporting our children, youth, teachers and school administrators more than qualifies her for a position as a Helena school board trustee.

One final point: Lois Fitzpatrick listens. She will listen to all sides of an issue, with an open heart and reasoning mind before making the important decisions that will affect everyone involved. Vote Lois Fitzpatrick. She is the right choice.

People are also reading…

Rosalie Walsh,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale has shamed Montana

Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted a…

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

To the people of Helena and the surrounding areas. After almost 41 years practicing medicine, it has come time to retire. I came to Helena the…

Be vigilant when driving

Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News