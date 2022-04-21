Lois Fitzpatrick is right choice for school board

I am writing this letter in support of Lois Fitzpatrick as a Helena School Board trustee. I cannot think of a better person to represent the educational needs of our community. Mrs. Fitzpatrick and her husband Bill raised two very accomplished daughters who attended and graduated from the Helena school system, and currently has three grandchildren in Helena-area schools, so she has a personal vested interest in our local schools. Further, she herself spent over three decades educating, mentoring and counseling the college-aged students at Carroll College where she was the director of Library Services and a full professor. She is the author of several successful national grants, and has a firm grasp of budgets and how they operate.