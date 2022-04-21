Lois Fitzpatrick is right choice for school board

I am writing this letter in support of Lois Fitzpatrick as a Helena School Board trustee. I cannot think of a better person to represent the educational needs of our community. Mrs. Fitzpatrick and her husband Bill raised two very accomplished daughters who attended and graduated from the Helena school system, and currently has three grandchildren in Helena-area schools, so she has a personal vested interest in our local schools. Further, she herself spent over three decades educating, mentoring and counseling the college-aged students at Carroll College where she was the director of Library Services and a full professor. She is the author of several successful national grants, and has a firm grasp of budgets and how they operate.
Additionally, Mrs. Fitzpatrick has testified before state legislatures and lobbied Congress. Thus, her multi-faceted background and interest in supporting our children, youth, teachers and school administrators more than qualifies her for a position as a Helena school board trustee.
One final point: Lois Fitzpatrick listens. She will listen to all sides of an issue, with an open heart and reasoning mind before making the important decisions that will affect everyone involved. Vote Lois Fitzpatrick. She is the right choice.
Rosalie Walsh,
Helena