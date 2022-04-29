Lois Fitzpatrick in caring, compassionate, intelligent

I am a retired Helena Public School teacher and am endorsing Lois Fitzpatrick for the Helena School Board. I have known Lois as a professional colleague, neighbor, and close friend for 35 years.
Lois was the director of the Corette Library at Carroll College and a professor in the Carroll Education Department.
Lois is a caring, compassionate, intelligent person who is always willing to listen to all sides of an issue. She will advocate fairly and passionately for all the students, families, and employees of the Helena Public Schools. Lois will work tirelessly to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed and achieve their full potential. Please join me in voting for Lois Fitzpatrick for the Helena School Board.
Virginia Dundas,
Helena