Lois Fitzpatrick has experience needed on school board

Let's put common sense and experience on the school board. My wife of 48 years managed a career in education, raised our two children, battled cancer and will serve Helena with honor if elected. Her name is Lois Fitzpatrick. Our children not only are products of Helena's school system but went on to obtain master's, and came back to Helena to raise their kids here. She's running a "for the kids" campaign. The goal is to see the grandkids obtain a quality education. By education, that means the ability to survive in today's world. She’s strong into learning a trade as well as college as a means to do so.
She ran the test, was interviewed and endorsed as a leading candidate, and participated in a forum with candidates who decided to show up, not all did. Some are hiding, hoping money will buy them yard signs enough to push their anti-vaccine, anti-mask "my child's better than yours" agenda. I hope you look further than that; vote for those capable of balancing a budget, making fair choices and looking after the children. There are three open seats, three qualified ladies. My wife, Lois Fitzpatrick, will do Helena proud!
Bill Fitzpatrick,
Helena