Lois Fitzpatrick has experience needed on school board

Let's put common sense and experience on the school board. My wife of 48 years managed a career in education, raised our two children, battled cancer and will serve Helena with honor if elected. Her name is Lois Fitzpatrick. Our children not only are products of Helena's school system but went on to obtain master's, and came back to Helena to raise their kids here. She's running a "for the kids" campaign. The goal is to see the grandkids obtain a quality education. By education, that means the ability to survive in today's world. She’s strong into learning a trade as well as college as a means to do so.