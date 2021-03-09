Lockdowns contributed to suicides

My how things change in a year. America saw its first cases of a virus from China. In efforts to stop it many governors began to lock the people down, no more social interactions. Of course this did not apply to most of them. Folks were limited to the number that could get together. Health officials got into the act helping place their own brand of restrictions.

Now we see the rates of suicides going up because of the lockdowns and restrictions, and these same officials see the reports and yet continue to push their brand of help which is no help. Should we the people hold these officials accountable for their actions in helping cause these suicides?

There are some in the Montana Legislature, who push suicide prevention, yet I have not seen them push the last governor to do anything about it or even criticize him. These so called health officials need to be held accountable.

Who will have the courage to confront these officials, for they have added to the death count by their actions?

Sincerely,

Charlie P. Hull Jr.

East Helena

