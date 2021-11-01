'Local' food bill needs better definition

There is nothing “local” about non-local food ingredients.

This is especially true in state law deceptively campaigned in 2021 as the “Montana Local Food Choice Act.”

“Local” must mean only intrastate ingredients and intrastate products: food only grown, produced and sold in Montana. Yet, this is not what is happening with new law.

“Local” does not mean food ingredients obtained from anywhere on the planet.

Applying “local” to both ingredients and products in this unjust law will yield at last three positive outcomes for the public good: 1) increased truth in advertising, 2) increased fairness between licensed and permitted retail food operators and 3) increased consumer protection.

The law’s authors were very aware of this intrastate restriction for products, but it was completely ignored for ingredients obtained from outside the state. The real purpose of their intrastate food product sales restriction was a poorly executed attempt to avoid federal food jurisdictional authority.

Please contact the Montana Legislative Council before Nov. 4 to voice your concern. Make “local” mean exactly that: within Montana.