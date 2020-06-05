Local business putting safety first

Just wanted to inform the Helena community that Aunt Bonnie's Books and Gifts has been requiring both staff and customers to wear masks since we reopened on April 27th after Shelter in Place ended. In addition all customers upon entry, must sanitize hands at the desk and observe 6' social distancing. All incoming books are not processed or put on the shelf for 1 week.
We are enforcing these rules so that our customers can shop as safely as possible and so our staff can remain safe. I wish all businesses would also require masks and hand sanitizing.
Anna Fattarsi
Owner, Aunt Bonnies Books and Gifts
Helena
