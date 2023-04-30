'Live and let live'

Gov. Greg Gianforte, you hold a lot of power in your hands when you either sign or veto bills that your Republican Legislature has sent to you, such as Senate Bill 99, Senate Bill 458 and House Bill 359.

The very bills that your own son, David, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, lobbied you to consider a veto for each. As he said, they are "immoral, unjust and frankly a violation of human rights."

I want to add my voice to his. Governor, I did not vote for you, but you are still my governor. This LGBTQ+ community has done nothing to you. These folks, like Zooey, like your son, have done nothing to you.

Why would you then consider hurting them?

Isn't our "Montana values" motto, live and let live? If you sign these bills you are not only hurting a group of Montana people, you are a part of taking our state back to the dark ages.

Governor, use your power for something good. Join those of us who truly believe the motto "live and let live."

Ken Cook,

Helena