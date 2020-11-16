 Skip to main content
Listen to the facts
Listen to the facts

I have read some opinions and some responses to opinions comparing Democrats to Nazis with veiled threats of violence. This is extremely disconcerting and I implore all to listen to the voice of reason.

The following is taken from the NY Times and I think is helpful for all to ponder: "The political scientist Brendan Nyhan has responded to events during the Trump presidency by asking a question: What would you say if you saw it in another country?"

Let’s try that exercise now. Imagine that a president of another country lost an election and refused to concede defeat. Instead, he lied about the vote count. He then filed lawsuits to have ballots thrown out, put pressure on other officials to back him up and used the power of government to prevent a transition of power from starting.

How would you describe this behavior? It’s certainly anti-democratic. It is an attempt to overrule the will of the people, ignore a country’s laws and illegitimately grab political power.

Please listen to the facts.

Jim Abell

Helena

