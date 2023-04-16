The candidate who earns my vote for the Helena Schools Board of Trustees election is one who has demonstrated an ability to lead.

Linda Cleatus is that person.

Linda is energetic, respectful and committed to the importance of public education. She listens to understand the big picture! Her integrity and leadership skills are presented with passion and good humor.

Linda “won my vote” for this election 15+ years ago when she organized and led me and a group of 11 others on our first (and later, our second) goodwill trip to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Ashram in Kerala, India (a nonprofit Linda and husband Mark founded).

At the ashram, we shared our meager skills and love with residents as Linda and Mark filmed a second documentary to raise awareness and funds to support this nonprofit homeless shelter.

Throughout our friendship, Linda has consistently demonstrated her willingness to go above and beyond in all areas of her life: family, childrearing, work, play, lending a helping hand to other nonprofits and more.

I want to be a part of any team that Linda is on, and I encourage your vote to do the same.

Liz Harter,

Helena