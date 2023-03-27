I am writing to express my full support for Linda Cleatus for the School District #1 School Board position.

Her passion for education and commitment to the well-being of our students make her an ideal candidate for this important role in the Helena schools.

As a parent and community member, I believe that education is the foundation of a strong society. I appreciate her dedication to ensuring that our children have access to the highest-quality education possible, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Linda’s experience in education and leadership, as well as her commitment to collaboration and community involvement, demonstrate her ability to serve our schools and Helena with excellence. I am confident that she will work tirelessly to create policies and address the challenges facing our schools.

Linda’s commitment to promoting equity, fostering innovation, and supporting our educators is exactly what our district needs.

I encourage everyone to join me in supporting and voting for Linda Cleatus for the Helena School Board Trustee in May 2023.

Hannah Fisher,

Helena