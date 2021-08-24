 Skip to main content
Lights of Hope to raise awareness of cancer
Lights of Hope to raise awareness of cancer

Every American has faced uncertain and challenging times through the pandemic.

For the Montanans diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes have been even higher.

Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them – that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care.

I’m proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer and a way to bring hope as we continue to emerge from the pandemic.

ACS CAN’s annual Lights of Hope ceremony is usually held in Washington, D.C., where thousands of lit bags line the Lincoln Memorial, decorated with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to the disease.

Because of the pandemic, volunteers like myself won’t be traveling to D.C. Instead, we’ll showcase lights of hope on our front porches, kitchen tables and front lawns as we bring hope home to communities around the nation.

I look forward to displaying Lights of Hope bags here in Helena and bringing this powerful ceremony to our backyard.

Lights of Hope are a $10 donation, contact 406-590-2097. The bags may also be ordered at http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/keri_yoder

Keri Yoder

East Helena

Editor's note: There will be an observance by the Montana American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11 on the south lawn of the state Capitol. The national observance is Sept. 18.

