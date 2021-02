We were just getting to feel encouraged with the lower COVID-19 numbers. Then our governor in his infinite wisdom lifted the mask mandate.

He did it to help his fellow Republican leaders and businesses. While we agree the businesses need help but at the cost of what the CDC recommends.

I know when we go in stores now when we see people not wearing masks we leave and go elsewhere.

Thank You,

Joe & Doreen Filson

Helena

Love 7 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1