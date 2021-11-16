As a Montana teacher for 26 years, I was appalled to read about Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen attending a conference on parental rights sponsored by the Western Montana Liberty Coalition, which is dedicated to right wing political causes according to their website. The conference turned into a bashing of critical race theory (CRT) and implying Montana schools were teaching CRT.

CRT is an advanced topic in sociology, taught in law schools and other high level education settings. It provides a deep look into racism and all its negative consequences. It is not being taught in public schools any more than advanced physics.

How did this conference come to the notion that teaching CRT is an evil plot? It was not by accident. The extremist Republican propaganda machine, which is inherently racist, saw CRT as an opportunity to manufacture yet another lie designed to divide people, which is what racism does.

I am dismayed, but not surprised, that Elsie Arntzen, a public official responsible for the overall effectiveness of our school system, would swallow such garbage. But she obviously has. Her POLITICAL fate depends on perpetrating the lies that drive the extremist agenda: public schools teach CRT; the 2020 election was stolen; global warming is a hoax, and so on.

As an educator, I worked hard to base what I taught on facts and reason. These lies have no place in our public education and neither does Elsie Arntzen.

Carol Bruderer

Retired Helena Teacher

