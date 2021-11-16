 Skip to main content
Lies have no place in our public education

As a Montana teacher for 26 years, I was appalled to read about Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen attending a conference on parental rights sponsored by the Western Montana Liberty Coalition, which is dedicated to right wing political causes according to their website. The conference turned into a bashing of critical race theory (CRT) and implying Montana schools were teaching CRT.

CRT is an advanced topic in sociology, taught in law schools and other high level education settings. It provides a deep look into racism and all its negative consequences. It is not being taught in public schools any more than advanced physics.

How did this conference come to the notion that teaching CRT is an evil plot? It was not by accident. The extremist Republican propaganda machine, which is inherently racist, saw CRT as an opportunity to manufacture yet another lie designed to divide people, which is what racism does.

I am dismayed, but not surprised, that Elsie Arntzen, a public official responsible for the overall effectiveness of our school system, would swallow such garbage. But she obviously has. Her POLITICAL fate depends on perpetrating the lies that drive the extremist agenda: public schools teach CRT; the 2020 election was stolen; global warming is a hoax, and so on.

As an educator, I worked hard to base what I taught on facts and reason. These lies have no place in our public education and neither does Elsie Arntzen.

Carol Bruderer

Retired Helena Teacher

More nefarious dealings by the AG

Our esteemed AG Knudsen has proven once again why Montana is a great place to live. If you live here, you can illegally bring your gun into a …

Thank you for showing up

We are nearly a year into the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our community, and we want to thank everyone who keeps showing up.

Think of your neighbors

I was just watching the local news and the top stories are about the continuing overcrowding in the hospitals in the state due to COVID-19, an…

