Libertarian candidates use honesty, openness, integrity

The District 1 (Western) U.S. House of Representatives race is big news, and rightly so. The two big parties are playing their tricks as usual in any tight U.S. level race that includes a Libertarian. A mailer funded by a Democratic associated PAC out of DC has sent out a mailer denouncing Ryan Zinke and supporting John Lamb as the conservative choice. Another PAC is sending direct to text messages promoting Monica Tranel. If the recipient responds negatively about voting for her, they reply “John Lamb has been overlooked in this race, and we encourage you to consider him if you would prefer not to vote for Monica!” This then prompts Republican media to infer that John is coordinating with Monica (which is illegal) to “spoil” Zinke’s campaign. The Republican machine then starts slinging mud at John. None of this is new, the two big parties manipulate you and prod you along like cattle to the slaughter using lies and fear. We expect even more of these Left-Right schoolyard tricks between now and the election. Montana Libertarian candidates however continue their march onward using not those tools, but our regular toolset — honesty, openness, integrity, and most critical of all, principals.

Sid Daoud, Montana Libertarian Party chair

