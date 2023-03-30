As parents of children attending Helena Schools, we are writing to express our strong support for the proposed school levies.

The proposed levies will help ensure that our schools have the resources they need to continue providing an exceptional education and the proper support systems to our children.

We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our school administrators, teachers and staff. We know that they are committed to providing the best possible education for our children, but they need the necessary funding to do so. The funding provided by these levies is essential to maintaining the high level of education and support that our children receive.

As parents, we are proud of the academic achievements of our children and the excellent quality of education they receive at Jefferson Elementary. We believe that investing in our schools is an investment in our children's future and the future of our community.

We urge you to support the proposed school levies, and we thank you for your commitment to our children's education.

Caroline Pharr,

Helena