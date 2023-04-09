As proud members of the Helena community, we will support the upcoming school levies.

We believe supporting Helena Public Schools is one of the most important investments we can make in our community's future. Helena Public Schools have a reputation as one of the best school districts in the state.

Helena schools provide a nurturing environment where students can learn and develop the skills they need to be successful adults. The funds generated by these levies will be used to maintain school facilities, hire and retain highly qualified teachers, and carry on Helena’s tradition of quality public education.

This investment in our schools will not only benefit our children, but it will also benefit our community. Strong schools help attract new families and businesses to our community, which in turn helps strengthen our local economy.

Nearly all Montana’s Class AA schools are facing budget deficits.

Even Bozeman Public Schools are facing a budget deficit. With the tax base that a community like Bozeman has, this tells you the legislative formula is out of touch with the reality of today’s schools.

Supporting the upcoming school levies is an opportunity to pay forward the investment made in us by previous generations.

Meghan and Greg Wirth,

Helena