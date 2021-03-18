 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter writer is trolling
0 comments

Letter writer is trolling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I’m responding to Jack Wiegman’s letter published Monday. Mr. Wiegman, you are “trolling.” You are deliberately sowing discord, having no real basis for your allegations that Stephen Brehe was “lying” in his column expressing concern about hate groups. I’m surprised and disappointed the IR saw fit to even print your letter.

Stephen Brehe speaks with authority, voicing his concerns for Christian churches. He has decades of experience serving faith communities. He did his research on these groups in question, and certainly isn’t required, by you or anybody else to know these extremists personally before he can express concern about their hateful, mean actions. These people used their religious beliefs as justification for spewing hatred and causing harm. And you say they are “quite benign,” which quite frankly makes you the indisputable liar.

Karen McLean

Helena

0 comments
0
2
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana can do better
Letters

Montana can do better

Gov. Gianforte promised us a Montana Comeback. Instead, he and the Republicans are giving us a Montana Roadblock. First they passed a tax cut …

Political flags are free speech
Letters

Political flags are free speech

I'm writing in support of Tim Mielke's right to fly a "Trump lost LOL" flag. After past presidential elections, yard signs and other campaign …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News