Letter writer is trolling

I’m responding to Jack Wiegman’s letter published Monday. Mr. Wiegman, you are “trolling.” You are deliberately sowing discord, having no real basis for your allegations that Stephen Brehe was “lying” in his column expressing concern about hate groups. I’m surprised and disappointed the IR saw fit to even print your letter.

Stephen Brehe speaks with authority, voicing his concerns for Christian churches. He has decades of experience serving faith communities. He did his research on these groups in question, and certainly isn’t required, by you or anybody else to know these extremists personally before he can express concern about their hateful, mean actions. These people used their religious beliefs as justification for spewing hatred and causing harm. And you say they are “quite benign,” which quite frankly makes you the indisputable liar.