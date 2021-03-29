Letter criticizing reverend got it wrong

I cannot fathom why the IR printed Matt West’s response to the commentary from Rev. Jessica Crist calling for greater civility and less bullying in politics and government. While Mr. West does spend one sentence agreeing with her worthy message, he then takes us away from the issue with the distraction of a charge that “she chooses only to see the opinion of her bias.” At no time does Mr. West dispute the honesty and accuracy of her examples. He glosses over that to get to his personally perceived “problem” that Rev. Crist “chooses only to highlight the incivility of Republicans toward Democrats.” But if you read Rev. Crist’s commentary again — and it is worth rereading simply for the quality of the message — that is not what she did.

Rev. Crist did note the unfortunate style of the former President to attack rudely those who disagreed with him. We have many, many examples that this was true regardless of whether the person was non-political, Independent, Republican, or Democrat. Mr. West specifically took issue with the mention of the time a candidate running for Governor was convicted of physically assaulting a reporter during the campaign. Should that highly appropriate example be barred because the culprit was Republican?