 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Only one candidate running for the new “western” congressional district has the gravitas, background and bona fides to get things done in Washington, and it’s someone we’ve already sent there twice before: Ryan Zinke.

I’ve known Ryan for nearly a decade, and I’ve witnessed a man fully committed to doing what’s in the best interest of Montanans. Whether it was going to bat on behalf of our state’s veterans, protecting our public lands and keeping them in public hands (despite pressure from many in his party to do the opposite), or leading the charge to secure our southern border and stop the flow of illegal drugs into our country, Ryan’s first question was always “how can I help the Montanans I serve?”

He earned the distinction of becoming the first Montanan to EVER serve in a president’s cabinet, elevating the importance of our state in the nation’s capital.

Republicans will retake the majority in the House of Representatives this November. Sending an ineffective Democrat or backbench newcomer to Washington, when we have a candidate who knows how to deliver for Montana, would squander this precious opportunity. Let’s send Ryan Zinke back to Washington to continue the mission on our behalf.

People are also reading…

Chris Averill

East Helena

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What has happened to America?

What has happened to America?

What has happened to America? The lies have become the truth and the truth doesn't seem to matter. One year has passed from the Jan. 6 insurre…

Concerned about dangerous drivers

Concerned about dangerous drivers

Recently I witnessed three different passenger vehicles running red lights in Helena. Two of them made illegal left turns against a red light …

Sen. Daines lacks credibility

Sen. Daines lacks credibility

In response to Sen. Daines' column in the newspaper of Jan. 21, 2022, I have but one question: Does he not watch the news? He chose to vote "n…

Grateful for St. Peter's staff

Grateful for St. Peter's staff

It seems St. Peter's Health has struggled in the PR department over the past couple of years, and I will be the first to admit I have had my o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News