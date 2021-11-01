 Skip to main content
Let's put this farce to rest
Let's put this farce to rest

Can someone explain to me the need, in a state Republicans won in historic numbers, to investigate election irregularities?

This is just perpetuating the myth of election fraud. It is a sad waste of taxpayer money. Can we put this farce to rest?

Nancy Mayer

Helena

