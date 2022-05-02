 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Let's put Gary Buchanan on the ballot

Good morning south-central Montana citizens! I'm working with about 60 other volunteers in our communities to ensure that independent candidate Gary Buchanan is on the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Second Congressional District of Montana. Gary Buchanan is a Billings businessman who will bring integrity and independence to Congress. To be on the November ballot, Gary needs your help. Please consider signing a petition to put Gary Buchanan's name on the ballot in November. Call 406-461-3765 or 406-422-8408 and we'll connect you with a volunteer so your signature can be added to put Gary on the ballot. Thanks!

Chris Christensen,

Helena

