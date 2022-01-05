Let's not succumb to a bully and his political sycophants

As we approach the first anniversary of the insurrection, it seems to me the key question is not whether Trump committed an indictable offense but whether he exercised responsible leadership by rallying his supporters to storm the Capitol, by encouraging them that they were engaged in a righteous mission to reject his loss of the presidency, by urging them to confront Pence in an effort to have him disavow the election results when Pence obviously lacked the power to do so, by watching the television idly as his supporters were destroying property and causing serious bodily injury to government employees, by doing everything he could to disrupt the orderly transition of power to a duly elected president.