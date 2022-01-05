 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Let's not succumb to a bully and his political sycophants

As we approach the first anniversary of the insurrection, it seems to me the key question is not whether Trump committed an indictable offense but whether he exercised responsible leadership by rallying his supporters to storm the Capitol, by encouraging them that they were engaged in a righteous mission to reject his loss of the presidency, by urging them to confront Pence in an effort to have him disavow the election results when Pence obviously lacked the power to do so, by watching the television idly as his supporters were destroying property and causing serious bodily injury to government employees, by doing everything he could to disrupt the orderly transition of power to a duly elected president.

If we conclude that responsible leadership was not even remotely exercised, let's affirm the democratic process by ensuring that Trump and those he infected who now hold public offices are prohibited from disserving the public again. That happens in voting booths, with free access to mail-in ballots, same day voting.

Let's not succumb to a bully and his political sycophants who place insatiable political ambition above good government. 

Randy Dix

Helena

