Let's invest in infrastructure

As we watch the tragedy unfolding in Florida, we’re learning there were signs of trouble well before the condominium collapsed two weeks ago.

The condominium association had been informed that repairs were needed and that they would be costly. Similarly, we’ve had many warnings that our infrastructure is failing. Roads crumble, bridges collapse, school and airports fail to meet the demands of a modern society; an estimated 10 million homes in this country receive their water through aging lead pipes. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives us C-Minus as a nation and a C as a state. As of 2018, 68% of Montana schools were built before 1970.

Nearly half of our major roads were in poor to mediocre condition.

I willingly pay my fair share of taxes and vote for school bond issues. Call me a tax-and-spend liberal; I prefer to think of it as investment in my community, state and nation.

That investment could look like real money if the tax burden were more equitably distributed. And if a community votes to increase local taxes for needed improvements, let them it!

Looking at you, GOP.

Norma Tirrell

Helena

