The Senate will be voting on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act very soon, in response to the over 400 laws set forth across our nation that make voting more difficult. Why change a system that is not broken? Instead, let's improve accessibility for voters and make voter registration a part of becoming 18. After all, fraud has been shown to be of minimal concern in American elections. An interesting irony is that those who won most of the seats in the 2020 elections are the same who are placing doubts about the election results. Perhaps they should step down until this is settled. Oh wait, it has been settled. There was no fraud. It is time to stop this shenanigans and get down to protecting our voting rights. Please.