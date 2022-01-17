 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let's improve accessibility for voters

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

The Senate will be voting on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act very soon, in response to the over 400 laws set forth across our nation that make voting more difficult. Why change a system that is not broken? Instead, let's improve accessibility for voters and make voter registration a part of becoming 18. After all, fraud has been shown to be of minimal concern in American elections. An interesting irony is that those who won most of the seats in the 2020 elections are the same who are placing doubts about the election results. Perhaps they should step down until this is settled. Oh wait, it has been settled. There was no fraud. It is time to stop this shenanigans and get down to protecting our voting rights. Please.

Call or write Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester to demand support for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

An American and a voter,

Becky Piske

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We can fix ourselves

We can fix ourselves

One year ago in American history we showed how many ways democracy can be viewed. Some saw democracy as a means to justify violence as their v…

Where do regulations come from?

Where do regulations come from?

In the Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, edition of the paper, the Helena IR published another column from Kendall Cotton, on Red Tape Relief. Mr. Cotton …

Appreciate police officers

Appreciate police officers

Re-imagining (defunding) the police has resulted in fewer police on the streets to deter crime and increased response times. The murder rate i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News