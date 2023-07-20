I'd like to imagine that government is capable of getting things done when a sizable majority of citizens support them.

Based on the latest University of Montana Statewide Survey (2022), Montanans are broadly in support of conservation issues, recognizing the value of national and state public lands in providing wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities.

That includes a whopping 83% support for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), with more than 80% support recorded across all political affiliations — this is not a partisan issue.

I'm especially interested in the BCSA's addition of approximately 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas — additions that would provide permanent protection for the headwaters of several major tributaries of the Blackfoot River and enhance migration corridors for wildlife.

Even with those additions less than 5% of Montana's landscape would be designated wilderness and we'd have fewer wilderness acres than five smaller western states (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Washington). The BCSA (S.2149) recently had a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Sen. Daines is a member — please encourage him to support the BCSA by calling his office at 202-224-2651 — let's get this done!

Mike Young,

Missoula