Thank you Joan Daoust for putting in print what needs to happen if we are to have any chance of getting rid of Matt. Ms. Ronning should drop out and ask her followers to vote for independent Gary Buchanan. I'm sure there are Republicans and RINOS that are not big Matt supporters that would not or could not vote for a "D" but could vote for a good "I" just to be rid of Matt. It's worth a try compared to doing nothing.