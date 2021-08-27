Let's find similarities

I am different from all of you but I don’t feel the need to point those differences out to you.
If you study the divide in America it comes from those differences. I continually hear, “Our country’s diversity is what makes us great” and I think some believe this. It helps give us different views, beliefs and attitudes. It helps us see others differently and many times directs us to disagree because we see different.
We don’t have to look any further than our government or the voting booth to see what pointing out our differences gets us. There is almost always an ulterior motive (personal, self serving usually) for letting others know what makes you different. We sometimes even point out what is obvious to others. I’m a male, white, older than most and these are known by just looking at me.
For those that know me, other differences are known through conversation and association. My point? I know I’m different but I prefer to be joined with others by similarities.
When trying to come up with what we can claim as similarities for us all the word American is about the only word I could find. That just proves how different we are but shouldn’t be used as an excuse not to try being United. It is all our responsibility to find ways to be United and agree on issues that will make it so. The growing similarities I see come in the form of being demanding, intolerant and selfish.
These similarities help us see the differences we view as unacceptable in others and I am no exception. Before you stand firmly with your differences, understand doing so blinds you from allowing others to do the same. It is the equation that has gotten us to this point. Too many of us are prejudiced, sexist, selfish, politically angry and even unwilling to take a vaccine that will help ourselves and country. The differences are obvious. Quit pointing them out. Let’s be a little more similar and come together.
Keith Isaacson
Deer Lodge