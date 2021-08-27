Let's find similarities

I am different from all of you but I don’t feel the need to point those differences out to you.

If you study the divide in America it comes from those differences. I continually hear, “Our country’s diversity is what makes us great” and I think some believe this. It helps give us different views, beliefs and attitudes. It helps us see others differently and many times directs us to disagree because we see different.

We don’t have to look any further than our government or the voting booth to see what pointing out our differences gets us. There is almost always an ulterior motive (personal, self serving usually) for letting others know what makes you different. We sometimes even point out what is obvious to others. I’m a male, white, older than most and these are known by just looking at me.

For those that know me, other differences are known through conversation and association. My point? I know I’m different but I prefer to be joined with others by similarities.