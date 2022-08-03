Let's embrace a renewable energy system

I received an email from Montana’s senator, Steve Daines. He claimed that the recent bill, a rewrite of the Build Back Better plan, will appease radical environmental groups at the expense of Montana families and that he will work for us to deliver lower energy costs. But at what cost to the planet? Montana has seen the effects of fire, flood and drought caused by using old coal technology and dumping waste into our almost pristine environment. Is saving money more important than keeping our air, water and soil clean? I prefer a little less in my bank account and a lot more resilience and health in my environment. Sen. Daines, in addition your fist bump to Ted Cruz after shutting down health benefits for our veterans, you gave the rest of us the middle finger with your lack of support for Earth’s support systems. Rich men like you have enough money to insulate yourself from the destructive forces of climate change, but the rest of us in Montana need more than these childish actions and thoughtless rhetoric. Let’s move away from fossil fuels and embrace a better, renewable energy system that protects the environment we all depend upon.