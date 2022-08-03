 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let's embrace a renewable energy system

  • 0

I received an email from Montana’s senator, Steve Daines. He claimed that the recent bill, a rewrite of the Build Back Better plan, will appease radical environmental groups at the expense of Montana families and that he will work for us to deliver lower energy costs. But at what cost to the planet? Montana has seen the effects of fire, flood and drought caused by using old coal technology and dumping waste into our almost pristine environment. Is saving money more important than keeping our air, water and soil clean? I prefer a little less in my bank account and a lot more resilience and health in my environment. Sen. Daines, in addition your fist bump to Ted Cruz after shutting down health benefits for our veterans, you gave the rest of us the middle finger with your lack of support for Earth’s support systems. Rich men like you have enough money to insulate yourself from the destructive forces of climate change, but the rest of us in Montana need more than these childish actions and thoughtless rhetoric. Let’s move away from fossil fuels and embrace a better, renewable energy system that protects the environment we all depend upon.

People are also reading…

Marie Bourgeois,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines betrays Montana veterans

Daines betrays Montana veterans

On July 27, Steve Daines joined 40 of his Republican Senate colleagues and voted against the PACT Act, a pro-vet bill that had already passed the House.

It's a puzzlement

It's a puzzlement

Many pharmacists in states with abortion bans are refusing to fill prescriptions for certain medications — methotrexate, misoprostol, and mife…

DPHHS needs leader

DPHHS needs leader

What really concerns me is who is replacing Meier. Charlie Brereton, who is Meier's chief of staff, and health policy advisor to Gianforte, will assume the director's position in mid-August. 

Make the right choice in November

Make the right choice in November

Watching the Jan. 6 hearings has become surreal. Trump staffers of all stripes now condemn him while the most they did on that fateful day was timidly ask him to call it off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News