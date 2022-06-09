 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Let's do something about guns

Dropping my 8-year-old grandson off at school the other day, I thought of those parents in Texas who said goodbye to their children on May 24 for the last time. I wonder how I would cope if my grandson was killed at school. And the answer is: I can't even imagine. And no parent or grandparent should have to imagine how they would react to their child dying, alone and scared, in a classroom. So I have a simple suggestion ...l ets do something. We could ban assault rifles, we could restrict access to certain ammunition. We could restrict high-capacity magazines. We could enact universal background checks. We could raise the age limit to purchase assault rifles. There are all sorts of options at our disposal so why not take a step toward protecting our children? It seems to me that if we do nothing, we are clearly telling our children that their safety and mental health is worth far less than easy access to guns. And I believe we're better than that.

Terry Cosgrove,

Helena

