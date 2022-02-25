Russia has invaded the Ukraine, a free and independent democracy.

Dictator Vladimir Putin, former KGB agent, is admired by some for exercising brute power and ruthlessness, as he eliminates freedom for millions of people -- just like us.

Putin is admired for seizing power, destroying democracy, invading neighboring countries and threatening the United States with nuclear weapons.

The day his forces attacked, Trump praised Putin.

Putin’s intent is to rebuild the Soviet empire throughout Eastern Europe, a new iron curtain ruled with an iron fist.

Inside Putin’s iron curtain there will be no free elections, no free press, no free speech and no self-determination. Brutalities, torture, mass killings and imprisonment await those who resist, as experienced by occupied nations through the dark years of Nazism and Soviet rule.

In 1963, President Kennedy went to West Berlin in a show of US support for the free people of Berlin and Eastern Europe—declaring: I am a Berliner (“Ich bin ein Berliner”).

Today, let us say “We are Ukrainians.”

In a nuclear world, military responses are limited. Montana’s congressional delegation must cast aside excuses and fully support aid to the Ukraine and Eastern Europe with tough sanctions to make Putin pay.

John Gatchell

Helena

