Wouldn’t it be great if we had the opportunity to vote in a special city elections and we were able to vote for more than one of the following:
1. Reinstate the hard working, dedicated voluntary Civic Center Advisory Board
2. Drop the $6,000 + per month Civic Center manager position
3. Reinstate the $30,000 per year deer culling program
4. Vote out the entire City Commission, mayor, city manager and start over
5. Require the City Commission to listen to the citizens of Helena and treat them with respect
6. Require the City Commission to act ethically and with common sense
Oh well, one can dream!
Rick Tavary
Helena
Political town, political problems. Most politicians are there to get access to taxpayer money. We are trying to replace the mayor and city commissioners as fast as possible. The current commission made a dying act to make Noonan Civic Center manager.
This is what happens when the public lets politicians run amok without monitoring them.
Plus there is always a petition and recall.
