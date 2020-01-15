{{featured_button_text}}

Wouldn’t it be great if we had the opportunity to vote in a special city elections and we were able to vote for more than one of the following:

1. Reinstate the hard working, dedicated voluntary Civic Center Advisory Board

2. Drop the $6,000 + per month Civic Center manager position

3. Reinstate the $30,000 per year deer culling program

4. Vote out the entire City Commission, mayor, city manager and start over

5. Require the City Commission to listen to the citizens of Helena and treat them with respect

6. Require the City Commission to act ethically and with common sense

Oh well, one can dream!

Rick Tavary

Helena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
8
4
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments