 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let the unvaccinated take care of themselves

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse admission to the hospital unless they have been vaccinated. Let them lie in their own beds, hire their own doctors and nurses, hook up their own ventilators while the rest of the family moves into a motel to avoid contamination. It's past time to put an end to this nonsense. Those that need emergency non-virus care are having to wait or are denied immediate access to a hospital bed because none are available.

The anti-vax, anti-scientist and anti-mask proclaim they want "freedom." How much freer can they be by having to take care of themselves?

Robert Byrum

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

Only one candidate running for the new “western” congressional district has the gravitas, background and bona fides to get things done in Wash…

What has happened to America?

What has happened to America?

What has happened to America? The lies have become the truth and the truth doesn't seem to matter. One year has passed from the Jan. 6 insurre…

Wash your hands

Wash your hands

COVID-19 and other illnesses aren’t going anywhere. We, as a community, need to find ways to limit the impact they have on our community. One …

Sen. Daines lacks credibility

Sen. Daines lacks credibility

In response to Sen. Daines' column in the newspaper of Jan. 21, 2022, I have but one question: Does he not watch the news? He chose to vote "n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News