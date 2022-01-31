Let the unvaccinated take care of themselves

A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse admission to the hospital unless they have been vaccinated. Let them lie in their own beds, hire their own doctors and nurses, hook up their own ventilators while the rest of the family moves into a motel to avoid contamination. It's past time to put an end to this nonsense. Those that need emergency non-virus care are having to wait or are denied immediate access to a hospital bed because none are available.