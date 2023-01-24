Let’s keep them ignorant

The 2023 Legislature appears ready to implement ignorance as an educational standard.

This is contrary to the purpose of education which gives students a set of facts to develop actions for the betterment of the student.

Senate Bill 99 introduced by Sen. Fuller, a former high school teacher from Kalispell, is an example. This bill is titled the Youth Health Protection Act. Sounds good, suggesting youth could be educated about issues affecting their health in making life decisions. The bill does just the opposite.

The Montana Constitution has provisions for education. Article X, Section 1 requires the state have a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of every person. Section 9 creates the Board of Education charged with general supervision over the public school system.

The laws of the state of Montana assign tasks to the Board of Education including Sect. 20-2-121, MCA which require the Board to adopt content standards for school districts. One administrative rule, ARM 10.55.905, requires health enhancement as a requirement for graduation.

The board has set forth health content standards for individual grades kindergarten to fifth grade and grades six though eight and nine through 12. Kindergartners are to be able to identify body parts and their functions, first graders are to identify safe health issues and understand risky behaviors and by fifth grade, be able to prevent and reduce common risky behaviors.

Schools are to instruct on health promotion, disease prevention and enhanced personal health. Students must demonstrate the ability to access information, using interpersonal and decision making skills in goal setting and practice health enhancing behaviors, avoiding or reducing health risks.

Turning to SB 99, the first thing which the bill does is to exempt children from certain forms of education.

How can this help children?

Good question. The bill allows parents to refuse to allow children to attend or to withdraw a child from any course of instruction, organized school presentation by either a teacher, staff or invited guest offering information regarding human sexuality, defined as discussions of intimate relationships, anatomy, reproduction, sexually transmitted diseases, acts, orientation, identity, abstinence, contraception, or reproductive rights and responsibilities.

A school must provide parents notice of any instruction which deals with any sexuality topics; annually the school must inform parents that the school may offer instruction in these areas and inform then of the right to withdraw their children such course of study.

Additionally the school must offer all curriculum information on these topics to parents in advance of when the material is taught to students. Finally the act prohibits the school district from permitting any person, affiliate or agent of a provider of abortion services from making any presentation to students.

What does this act do and how does this act carry out protecting the health of youth? It does nothing, actually more then nothing. It keeps a child from learning about sexuality, because it empowers a parent to prohibit a child from attending classes. While it does more due to its vagaries, one of the principle flaws is that it ignores reality.

Say a parent deems that education about human sexuality is something their student should not be exposed to. So the child does not attend that class, that lecture. Then what? Well of course that child’s friends, when they meet, will fill the child in about what occurred during the lecture. So we go from having a child receive education about human sexuality from a teacher or an expert to a child receiving information from a friend. That is what this law does. It transfers the power to teach information to other children, from experts to students.

This is obviously legislative malpractice. It intrudes into the functions of the Board of Education and contradicts almost all of the health content standards which exists. It violates the Montana Constitution because it interferes with the full educational potential of every student.

How can our children be protected if they are prevented from learning about subjects which are essential to their health?

They can’t.

This law will lead to the deterioration of the very health of students which the law is trying to protect.

Ronald Waterman,

Helena