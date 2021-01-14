Let’s choose to check our own bias

In a recent Your Turn Evan Ceaicovschi criticizes the American media for “demoniz[ing] conservatives” by condemning the Capitol riots and failing to equally criticize the Black Lives Matter protests. I know Mr. Caeicovschi to be an incredibly intelligent young man. Unfortunately, here he is committing the logical fallacy of false equivalence, understood commonly as “comparing apples to oranges.” Comparing those protesting police violence to those protesting the election results is inappropriate in this case because of the factual basis for each grievance (or lack thereof).

We know that George Floyd died while pleading for his life. We watched it happen. We know that his death was one highly visible and violent instance of a pattern of police violence toward people of color in this country. On the other hand, we know that Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College. We know that President Trump’s claims that he won a “landslide” election are false. We know that he has deceived his most ardent supporters, propagating a big lie to solidify his personal control.