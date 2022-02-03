Let hunters thin out big game

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

If you were sentenced to death and had two choices — either death by a firing squad (bullet) or death by a pack of wolves — which would you pick? Of course, you would pick the firing squad, or in this case hunters. Wolves kill in a very, very cruel way and are even known to start eating their prey before it’s dead.