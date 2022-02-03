 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let hunters thin out big game

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

If you were sentenced to death and had two choices — either death by a firing squad (bullet) or death by a pack of wolves — which would you pick? Of course, you would pick the firing squad, or in this case hunters. Wolves kill in a very, very cruel way and are even known to start eating their prey before it’s dead.

Let our hunters thin out our big game herds to keep their numbers in line.

David Bennett

Thompson Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Matt Rosendale for disseminating misinformation and stoking unfounded fear and prejudice through a taxpayer-funded newsletter that co…

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

Only one candidate running for the new “western” congressional district has the gravitas, background and bona fides to get things done in Wash…

Wash your hands

Wash your hands

COVID-19 and other illnesses aren’t going anywhere. We, as a community, need to find ways to limit the impact they have on our community. One …

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

I sure enjoyed the political cartoon for Feb. 1, showing just how biased our dear president is. Wouldn't you rather have the person, that's mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News